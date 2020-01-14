The Road Ahead for the United States in 2020

Read takeaways from this conversation here.

A teleconference on challenges and opportunities facing the United States on the international stage in 2020.

Given recent foreign policy developments and the presidential election year, we will explore what U.S. global engagement may look like in the new year. Our expert panel will share their predictions for the United States’ greatest foreign policy challenges in 2020, as well as the challenges they consider most overlooked.

What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the United States in 2020?

Featuring:

Frances Z. Brown, Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Frances Z. Brown arrived at Carnegie after fifteen years as a USAID official, White House staffer, and non-governmental organization practitioner. In her last role before leaving government in summer 2017, Frances served for eighteen months as director for democracy on the White House National Security Council (NSC) staff, where she helped manage policy processes on key political transitions, post-conflict stabilization efforts, and democracy support.

Andrew Selee, President, Migration Policy Institute

Andrew Selee has been President of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan institution that seeks to improve immigration and integration policies through fact-based research, opportunities for learning and dialogue, and the development of new ideas to address complex policy questions, since August 2017. He also chairs MPI Europe's administrative council.

Lindsey Ford, David M. Rubenstein Fellow, Foreign Policy Program and Center for East Asia Policy Studies, Brookings Institution

Lindsey Ford is also an adjunct lecturer at the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. Her research focuses on U.S. defense strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, including U.S. security alliances, military posture, and regional security architecture. Ford is a frequent commentator on Asian security and defense issues and her analysis has been featured by outlets including the New York Times, the Wall St. Journal, the Financial Times, Politico, and Foreign Policy.

Moderator:

Demosthenes James Peterson, President, Longview Global Advisors

In 2013, DJ founded Longview Global Advisors, a consultancy that works with clients on a range of tasks from strategic planning to market intelligence, thought leadership, and executive positioning. To tackle their needs, the firm draws on a network comprised of country, sector, and issue experts around the world.